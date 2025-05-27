iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 408,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after acquiring an additional 286,730 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $75.13.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

