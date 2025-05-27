Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $86.79.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

