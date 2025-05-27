FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 717,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 160,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 178,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 226,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNOV opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $260.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

