Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,504 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

