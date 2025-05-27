Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AAON were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $420,356.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $925,735.50. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

AAON Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AAON opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

