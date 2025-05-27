Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

