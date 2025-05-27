STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.26.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

