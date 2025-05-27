GTS Securities LLC Sells 70,282 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,282 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.9%

EWA stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

