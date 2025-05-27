Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

