Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,567 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ingles Markets worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.