Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Seaboard worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Seaboard by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Seaboard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.1%

SEB stock opened at $2,566.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,581.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,671.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,372.12.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

