Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham bought 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCO opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $469.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

