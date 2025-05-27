Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 345,403 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,554,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,308,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 239,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

