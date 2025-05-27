Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,856,420 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Coeur Mining worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after buying an additional 1,332,684 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 83,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,569.60. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.