Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 138,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Olin by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

