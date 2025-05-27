Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 18,260 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

