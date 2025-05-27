Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.41.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

