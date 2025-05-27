Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,190 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVOG stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.23 and a 1 year high of $124.73.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
