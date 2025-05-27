Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,190 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.23 and a 1 year high of $124.73.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.