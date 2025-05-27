Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

