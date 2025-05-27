Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $478,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

