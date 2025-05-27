Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMVM stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $62.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

