Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 576,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Haleon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

