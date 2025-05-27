TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 93,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $610.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

