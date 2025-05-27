United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.