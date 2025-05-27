UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $33,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.28.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.