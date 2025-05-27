UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.