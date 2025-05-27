Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,731 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,221,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $224.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

