UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 77,331 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,331 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Global-E Online worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Global-E Online Stock Down 1.7%

GLBE stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

