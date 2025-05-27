UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.36% of Encompass Health worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,817,000 after buying an additional 138,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1%

Encompass Health stock opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

