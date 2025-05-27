UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 10,027 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,545,355 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

