UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 30,394 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $36,315,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Stock Down 2.4%

Teradata stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.