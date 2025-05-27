UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,766 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nutrien worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.