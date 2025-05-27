UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 27,631 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.25, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -735.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

