UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 716,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 136,107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

