UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,212 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in New York Times by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

