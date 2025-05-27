UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 470,158 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Radian Group worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 194,996 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

