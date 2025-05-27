Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Wendy's Price Performance

WEN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy's Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Wendy's

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

