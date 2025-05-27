Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 168.41 ($2.29), with a volume of 15441635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.25).
Kier Group Stock Up 1.4%
The company has a market cap of £723.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.
Kier Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Kier Group
In related news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($27,220.22). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.