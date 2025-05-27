Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 168.41 ($2.29), with a volume of 15441635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.25).

Kier Group Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of £723.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kier Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($27,220.22). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

