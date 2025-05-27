UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,843 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after buying an additional 2,708,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after buying an additional 887,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after buying an additional 568,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CTRE opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

