Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 352.99 ($4.79), with a volume of 59521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.75).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a net margin of 94.33% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

