Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 430,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 534,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

