UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $26.43 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Globus Medical worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after buying an additional 240,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,102,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.