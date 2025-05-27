UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $27.65 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,031,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,146,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
