UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $27.65 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,031,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,146,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

