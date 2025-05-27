Haleon (LON:HLN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.21 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 415.10 ($5.63), with a volume of 455263938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 456 ($6.19) to GBX 457 ($6.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 383.07.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

In other Haleon news, insider Marie-Anne Aymerich acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £86,265 ($117,048.85). Also, insider Blathnaid Bergin acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £24,825.80 ($33,684.94). Insiders acquired 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,294,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

