Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,727,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BABA opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

