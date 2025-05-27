Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $461,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

