Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $219,000 in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

