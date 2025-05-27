Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 4,351 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,480,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 235,351 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5%

WPM opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

