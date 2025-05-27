Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,359 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $14,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $9,261,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

