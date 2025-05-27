Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IYR stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

